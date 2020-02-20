Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $49,000 in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cyberark Software by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 11,586 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Cyberark Software by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cyberark Software by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,267,000 after buying an additional 33,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $120.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52-week low of $94.30 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.55.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyberark Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

