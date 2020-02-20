Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $73,000 in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Sabre by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SABR. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $379,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,355.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,513 shares of company stock valued at $960,035 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SABR stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. Sabre Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

