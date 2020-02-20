Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day moving average is $59.28. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.54 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

