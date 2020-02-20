Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,218 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 171.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $31.22 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

