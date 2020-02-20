Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 44 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 137.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 79,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $409.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $268.96 and a one year high of $410.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $377.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.86.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 76.08% and a return on equity of 4.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

