Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 485 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 320,137 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Xilinx by 42.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. CNB Bank raised its position in Xilinx by 453.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XLNX. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $90.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $83.67 and a one year high of $141.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

