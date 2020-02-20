Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 11,100 Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 86.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hurco Companies were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hurco Companies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 22,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 4,342.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hurco Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HURC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ HURC opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.82. The company has a market cap of $223.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.94. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $44.06.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.44%.

Hurco Companies Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

