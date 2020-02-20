Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,454 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Marriott International by 87.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 90.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Marriott International by 19.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $147.63 on Thursday. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $116.85 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total transaction of $2,978,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,100 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,162 shares of company stock worth $17,045,311 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

