Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,790 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,356,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,284,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,012,000 after purchasing an additional 828,696 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AGNC Investment by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,554,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,284,000 after purchasing an additional 730,571 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,051,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,100,000 after purchasing an additional 269,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,411,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,643,000 after purchasing an additional 70,961 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.