Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 975 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,472 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $321.11 on Thursday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.66 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $309.12 and a 200 day moving average of $297.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.04.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.33.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

