Bessemer Group Inc. Takes Position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,009 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRCA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.85 million, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 4.12. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $18.67.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.