BidaskClub Downgrades Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Hold

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DCPH. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Leerink Swann upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DCPH stock opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $71.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average is $47.52.

In other news, insider Daniel C. Martin sold 26,999 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,813,792.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,852.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia L. Allen sold 25,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,658 shares of company stock valued at $9,020,428 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,780,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,522 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,372,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 496.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,677,000 after purchasing an additional 758,042 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $15,608,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,434,000 after purchasing an additional 281,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.