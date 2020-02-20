BidaskClub Upgrades Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) to “Hold”

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INO. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.27.

NASDAQ INO opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75.

In related news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $69,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,198.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,061,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,584,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 362,276 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 224,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

