Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.17

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.17 and last traded at $75.16, with a volume of 254017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.39.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

