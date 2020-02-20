Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLMN. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 73.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,060,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,681,000 after purchasing an additional 416,339 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 50,438 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

