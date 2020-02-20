Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,488 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,189 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.1% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Microsoft by 17.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 42,630 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 127,682 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,752,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Microsoft by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 166,174 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,103,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 506,830 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,465,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $187.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,424.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $106.29 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.