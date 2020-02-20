Boston Partners Cuts Stock Position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,463 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 58,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 385,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 101,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 0.4% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,145,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $110.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative return on equity of 103.63% and a negative net margin of 631.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDHL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

