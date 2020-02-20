Brian J. Doerger Sells 3,924 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

