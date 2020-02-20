Brokerages Anticipate RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $34.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RGC Resources an industry rank of 190 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Nester purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,321 shares of company stock worth $34,268. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,788 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,240 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in RGC Resources by 13.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in RGC Resources by 14.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 15,822 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $214.17 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of -0.22. RGC Resources has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $31.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. Research analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RGC Resources (RGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.