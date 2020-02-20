Brokerages Set $40.00 Target Price for Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $40.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.59 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northrim BanCorp an industry rank of 69 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIM. FMR LLC raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $39.96 on Thursday. Northrim BanCorp has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

