Brokerages Set Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Price Target at $21.00

Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAYRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

BAYRY opened at $20.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16. Bayer has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

