Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.81

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$73.81 and last traded at C$73.79, with a volume of 17214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$73.34.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$65.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion and a PE ratio of 406.59.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

