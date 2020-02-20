Buckingham Asset Management LLC Buys 9,884 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,434 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.0% of Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,116.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Shares of MSFT opened at $187.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,424.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $106.29 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

