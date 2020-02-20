California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 43,409 Shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 322.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,409 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1,201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,002 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $62.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 54.87 and a current ratio of 54.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.69 and a beta of 1.18. Krystal Biotech Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

Several research analysts have commented on KRYS shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 20,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $1,331,391.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,994,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,744,296.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

