California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 156.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,897 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,028,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,194,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 405,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,062 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 21,773 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,361,000. 73.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $62.80 on Thursday. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $53.54 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $783.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average of $66.29.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

