Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in EPR Properties by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.43.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $67.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $67.32 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

