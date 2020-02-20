Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 106 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WDFC shares. BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In related news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $128,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $189.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 0.23. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $153.91 and a 12 month high of $199.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.37.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

