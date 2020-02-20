Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,542.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $65.61 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $100.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.