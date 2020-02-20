Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $808,000 Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,407,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,145,000 after purchasing an additional 304,187 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $10,480,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,816,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,811,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $67.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE SIX opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

