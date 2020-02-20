Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $841,000 Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Alleghany by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Alleghany by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in Alleghany by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Alleghany by 692.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $839.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $809.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $781.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $600.23 and a one year high of $847.95. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on Y. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $665.00.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

