Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $854,000 Holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of TDOC opened at $117.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.84 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.47. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $119.26.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

