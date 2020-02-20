Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $871,000 Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth $27,718,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 58.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 338,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 124,324 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth $6,002,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth $2,446,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 20.5% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 132,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMP opened at $63.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.37. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.09 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMP. ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

