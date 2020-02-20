Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $876,000 Stock Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PWZ. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 152.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PWZ opened at $27.92 on Thursday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0572 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

