Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $898,000 Holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALTY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $626,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares during the period.

Get Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF alerts:

ALTY opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.