Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,442 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 894.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $49.64 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.57. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.00 and a beta of -0.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.