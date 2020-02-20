Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,172 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 130.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Textron by 111.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 23.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 18.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

NYSE TXT opened at $47.23 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

