Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 327 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $2,067,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $1,057,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shares of WSM opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.14 and a 1-year high of $77.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,847,310.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.