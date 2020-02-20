Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,059 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 43,165.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $20.81 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBLU. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $46,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,657,022.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,427 shares of company stock valued at $201,679. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

