Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,127 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,253,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,483,000 after buying an additional 2,987,399 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,947,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,906,000 after purchasing an additional 170,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MFC. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of MFC opened at $19.90 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.93%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.