Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 386 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,770,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 783.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 362,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,662,000 after purchasing an additional 321,741 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 578,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,779,000 after purchasing an additional 236,001 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,946,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,651,000 after purchasing an additional 45,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

ODFL opened at $225.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $130.87 and a 1-year high of $226.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.56.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 8.88%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.42.

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total value of $74,790.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,397.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

