Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 45,627 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,627 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $709,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 480,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,154,000 after acquiring an additional 31,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 32,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.18 and a twelve month high of $50.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0656 per share. This is an increase from iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.