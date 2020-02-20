Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 981 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of KBE stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $48.17.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.