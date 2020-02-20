Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,313 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FVC opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.20. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $29.84.

