Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Position Reduced by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,207.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.85.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $47.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.47. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

