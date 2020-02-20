Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

ATRA stock opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $25,308.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,127.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $58,502.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,881 shares in the company, valued at $765,649.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 128.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,103,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,487 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $7,060,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $6,937,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,513,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,337,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

