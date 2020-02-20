Canal Insurance CO Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Canal Insurance CO lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.3% of Canal Insurance CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1,116.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

MSFT opened at $187.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,424.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $106.29 and a one year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.