Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires New Position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,280 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,141,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,899,000 after purchasing an additional 117,412 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 13.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 365,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,483,000 after purchasing an additional 43,760 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 62.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 94,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,765,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.4% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,064,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. ValuEngine raised HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HubSpot from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on HubSpot from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.18.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $198.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.06. HubSpot Inc has a 12-month low of $137.30 and a 12-month high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $1,654,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,103,799.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,938 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.