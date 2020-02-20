Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys Shares of 9,873 VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,806,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,116 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,737,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,534,000 after acquiring an additional 594,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,848,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,943,000 after acquiring an additional 626,874 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 27,009.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,242,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,918,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,118,000 after acquiring an additional 196,750 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties stock opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 83.01, a current ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. VICI Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Barclays raised VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

