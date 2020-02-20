Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stake in LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in LATAM Airlines Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTM. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 710.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

LTM opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. LATAM Airlines Group SA has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.26.

LTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BBA Icatu Securities upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Itau Unibanco upgraded LATAM Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on LATAM Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LATAM Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.84.

LATAM Airlines Group Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

