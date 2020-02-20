Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes Position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,495,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,152,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,171,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.10 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.50.

RGLD opened at $105.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.40.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.